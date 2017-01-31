Period of Light Snow Wednesday

As the ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny and chilly conditions to Maine today slips off to our northeast this evening, clouds ahead of our next small storm system will begin to move into our region from southwest to northeast. Tomorrow’s storm system is a small clipper type storm that will move east from the Great Lakes Region tonight and then redevelop over the Gulf of Maine tomorrow morning. As the storm reforms in the Gulf of Maine tomorrow a steady light snow will likely develop across most of Eastern and Central Maine later in the morning and then continue through the afternoon before tapering to flurries during the evening hours. By the time the snow tapers off to flurries Wednesday evening most of our region will likely have picked up 1 to 4” with a few spots near the coastline possibly getting a bit more. Thursday will be a variably cloudy day, with scattered flurries and snow showers developing as an arctic cold front approaches and then crosses Maine later in the afternoon and evening. A ridge of arctic high pressure building south out of central Canada will bring generally fair but cold conditions to New England Friday and Saturday. A storm moving out of the Plains States could bring a bit of light snow to New England later Sunday night into Monday morning, but at this time it appears the storm won’t intensify until it is located well off to our northeast.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, with a light northeast breeze and low temps in the single digits north to low to mid teens south.

Wednesday: Periods of snow developing from south to north, with a northeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with scattered snow showers and flurries and high temps in the 20s to near freezing from north to south.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very cold, with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens south.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold with high temps in the single numbers north and teens south.

Sunday: Sun to increasing clouds, with possible evening light snow and high temps in the teens north and low to mid 20s south.