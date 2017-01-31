Partly to Mostly Sunny & Colder Today, Light Snow Wednesday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will build into the region today giving us some sunshine and colder temperatures. Temperatures will top off in the upper teens to mid-20s for highs this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as our next storm system approaches the area. We may see some snow showers moving into southern and western parts of the state late tonight otherwise expect dry conditions for most spots through the nighttime hours. With clouds gradually moving in, there will be a wide range in low temperatures from near 0° over northern locales to the single numbers and teens as you travel southward towards the coast.

Low pressure is forecast to move into New England early Wednesday and redevelop along the Maine coastline Wednesday morning then move through the Gulf of Maine towards the southern tip of Nova Scotia. Periods of light snow will develop from west to east during the day Wednesday with much of the state not seeing snow until mid-late morning through the evening hours. Snow will taper off from west to east later in the afternoon through the first half of the night. Accumulations by evening will range from an inch or less for areas north of Greenville Millinocket and Houlton. From Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton southward across the rest of the state, most spots will see 1”-3” of snowfall with some 4” amounts possible from the Midcoast through coastal Hancock and Washington counties. Temperatures will be in the 20s on Wednesday so precipitation types will not be an issue and this is expected to be cold enough for all snow from this system. A cold front is forecast to move through the state on Thursday giving us some clouds and the chance for scattered snow showers. Temperatures ahead of the front on Thursday will be okay with highs in the 20s to around 30° but colder air behind the front will move into the area Thursday night making for a much colder end to the week. A disturbance is forecast to move through the area Friday giving us another chance for some snow showers. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s for highs Friday afternoon. Even colder air will move in behind Friday’s disturbance, making for colder weather to start the weekend with temperatures mainly in the teens on Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs between 17°-27°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 0°-16°, coldest north. Light northeast wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of light snow developing. 1”-3” of accumulation likely in most spots by evening with some higher 4” amounts closer to the coast. Highs between 22°-32°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH becoming northwest late.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs between 23°-33°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and colder with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, breezy and very cold. Highs near 10° north, teens to near 20° elsewhere.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW