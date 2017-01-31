New Senior Center in Belfast

There’s a new Senior Center in Belfast, with a desire to make it a permanent fixture.

“I have been trying to start this senior group for ten years now and got absolutely nowhere.” Aynne Ames tells us, “And it was this soft-spoken polite lady who just moved in who got people right behind her, Gloria, and she’s really got it moving.”

According to Gloria Guyette, “This is only the third week we’ve been open. With the population of Belfast being at 30 of people over 60 years of age that Belfast needed a senior center.”

Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Belfast, Norm Poirier, says, “They went out and petitioned and gathered all this support. They came back to the city council got approval to make use of the Belfast boat house during the months of January, February and March.”

“There have been a number of organizations that have been very helpful in a variety of ways but not a senior center.”, said Evie Tinker.

“Well, they’re playing games, they’re playing bridge, there’s one guy putting a puzzle together.”

“We try new things each week to see what you want to do and I’m calling this one senior karaoke.”

“We’re just now counting on City council to help support us and other groups to find a permanent place.”

“We may consider looking at a way to try to manage time so that we could keep it open for the seniors if we find that it’s a definite need. Or maybe we’ll be far enough along that we can consider other locations and other facilities.”

“I’d like them to write to their city council members and say we too recognize this social interaction is being valuable to our lives and something that we do not have in this particular way in this particular community and we’d love to see it happen.”