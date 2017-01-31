New Bill Could Allow Forest Rangers to Carry Firearms

A bill is on the table to let Maine Forest Rangers carry concealed firearms on the job.

It’s being sponsored by Representative Will Tuell.

Previous attempts to arm rangers have failed, primarily due to funding for weapons and training.

The Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry committee held a public hearing on the issue in Augusta.

Tuell says the bill eliminates the cost by letting rangers carry their own firearms, something he believes all law enforcement should be able to do.

“This bill would simply allow them to carry their own guns and the amendment I’m proposing, it would require that they be compliant with state police training standards and things like that,” said Representative Tuell. “I think we need to make sure that all of our law enforcement at least have a right to defend themselves.”

Tuell says forest rangers are responsible for nearly 1 million acres of Maine forestland and being unarmed could put their lives in jeopardy.

For more information on the bill, click here.