Mechanic Falls Students Inspire Hedgehog Pet Bill

Most kids ask for dogs and cats as pets.

But sixth graders in Mechanic Falls are hoping to change state law to add hedgehogs to the list of pet friendly animals.

Elm Street Elementary School students traveled to Augusta to make their voices heard.

“In a lot of other states, they are pets. So why not Maine?”

Kendra Clark loves hedgehogs.

So much so, she’s the inspiration behind a new bill to make them legal in Maine.

“One sixth grade student, the idea that she put forth, was to make it so that people could more easily own hedgehogs as pets,” said Senator Eric Brakey.

That’s right. LD 35 is a bill to allow unlicensed ownership of hedgehogs.

For starters, they’re undeniably cute. Hedgehogs are also hypoallergenic and fairly low maintenance.

“Finally, we had found a pet that would not cause his older brother any health issues.”

“I don’t think that hedgehogs should be hard to get as a pet. It’s not like it’s going to harm you or anything.”

“Now hedgehogs are considered exotic pets, but obtaining one can be a bit prickly. We’re told you need the same permits to acquire a tiger. So Elm Street Elementary School Students are inside trying to change that.”

“Two forms of permits, a housing permit, importation permit. It’s a very bureaucratic process.”

Maine is one of just a few states that make it illegal to keep hedgehogs as pets.

“And we’re the only state in New England that has these restrictions,” said Senator Brakey. “In fact, there are only 41 states in the country that have no restrictions on hedgehog ownership.”

Testimony has been heard. Now, the fate of this bill lies in the hands of lawmakers.

“Are we importing a large number of hedgehogs at this time?”

Students hope the committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife can put their quills aside…

“But you gotta say, that is undeniably adorable.”

“I think I’ll get one for my wife. Alright!”

And welcome these furry critters into homes across the state.

“I think it will teach my students that their ideas matter and that Maine is listening,” said Ryan Patri, Principal of Elm Street Elementary School. “And that Maine wants to hear from our children about ideas they have to make our great state even better.”