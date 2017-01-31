MEA Pressures Sen. Collins to Oppose Trump Education Secretary Pick

From WMTW:

The Maine Education Association is opposing President Trump’s pick to lead the education department.

M-E-A President Lois Kilby Chesley delivered petitions to Senator Susan Collins’ Portland office yesterday.

They are urging for a vote against the nomination of Betsy Devos for Education Secretary.

“The number one concern is her complete lack of qualification for education.”

“I’m here to support public education. I’m also here to to say that Betsy Devos represents a movement to privatize, profitize public education.”

Senator King has previously said he would vote against Devos