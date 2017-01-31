Maine Colleges Vow to Protect Immigrants in Wake of Order

From Our Sister Station WMTW:

Officials with a pair of Maine liberal arts colleges say they will work to protect immigrant students, faculty and staff in the wake of President Donald Trump’s order limiting travel.

Trump’s order suspends immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days. The presidents of Bowdoin College, in Brunswick; and Bates College, in Lewiston; both issued statements on Monday condemning the move.

Bates College president Clayton Spencer says she is appalled by the order. She says deans on campus worked through the weekend to organize a program with an immigration attorney for Feb. 2. She says the college will also work with any affected people individually.

Bowdoin College president Clayton Rose says the college will work to safeguard privacy and confidentiality related to immigration status for people on campus.

Two refugees, who are enrolled at the University of Southern Maine, talked about the fear and confusion surrounding the president’s order.

“I feel upset about it. I have a lot of friends and family back in Sudan,” student Hany Ramadan said.

Ramadan and Mazin Ahmed are Sudanese refugees who have been living in the United States as asylum seekers for four years.

“People just want to come here and live, you know? Have the same opportunities that you get. Because this is what America is like, built for,” Ramadan said.

“I’m black, Muslim, Arab and African, so if a Trump guy is trying to find people, I’m all of the above. But I think you just need to have a positive mindset,” Ahmed said.

Both men had to flee a war-torn country.

“Your own country, your own people didn’t want you. So you go to a new country to start a new life, but they tell you to go back home. But in this situation, what is home?” Ahmed said

USM professor Reza Jalali is teaching a course on global immigration and the refugee experience.

The Trump administration and reaction to his executive order are quickly being incorporated into the lesson plan.

“To me, America’s strength has always been in its willingness and ability to add another chair. So my hope is that we will continue to be that open society,” Jalali said.

Ramadan and Ahmed said they are hopeful that they will be able to visit friends and family in their homeland as they pursue their goals of becoming an engineer and a pediatrician.

“Think about it this way. The harder it is, the more permanent the result,” Ahmed said.