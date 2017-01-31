Kasey Lander Memorial Fund Dinner/Dance

Kimberly and Norman Lander lost their daughter Kasey in a tragic fire back in 2001. Kim Lander, Kasey’s mom says, “It’s like a piece of you is ripped out of you…part of your heart.”

Kasey, a cheerleader, was only 12-years-old. Her family describes her as happy. Kim says, “She was one of those sun shiny kids.” Her younger sister Leigh Lander says, “She was the perfect big sister.”

In the wake of their loss, the Lander’s still chose to think of others. Kim says, “We thought if people would want to give in lieu of flowers, that we would donate to the community center to help out.”

After donations and responses from all over the Country, the Lander’s received $12,000 to give in Kasey’s name. Kim says, “We got the family together and decided to create the Kasey Lander Memorial Fund.”

The non-profit has lasted throughout the years, donating money and resources to all sorts of community causes.They have given out 44, $1,000 scholarships to help in further education. They have given money and equipment to community schools. Money is given every year to Pine Tree camp for handicapped children and adults and countless other charities.

But, their biggest fundraiser every year is their Dinner/Dance. Kim says, “This is what we do in February every year. We get our friends and family together, all for a good cause, and we have fun and we remember her in the best way possible.”

The family says this fundraiser is a way of helping, but also healing. Kim says, “It helps the hurt doing this, it helps a lot because we’ve been able to help so many kids, so many families, so many people in the years she’s passed away. It kind of epitomizes Kasey.”

Wanda Blair, Kasey’s Aunt says, “This dance is our way to keep her with us.”

This year’s Kasey Lander Memorial Fund Dinner/Dance and Silent Auction will be held on February 11 at the Newport Recreation Center. If you would like to purchase tickets you can call Kim Lander at (207) 341-0787 or message her on Facebook. You can also make direct donations by calling or getting in contact via Facebook.