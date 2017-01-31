It’s Time To Reserve Your Spot For Camping At Maine State Parks

Camp site reservations at state parks will soon be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations will be accepted starting tomorrow for Sebago Lake State Park and Monday for all other state parks.

For those planning at the last minute, this year, you’ll be able to book a spot just one business day in advance of your stay, instead of two days notice as in the past.

A record breaking number of visitors spent time in state parks in 2016.

For more information, click here: campwithme.com.