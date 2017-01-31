Hearing For Landlord Sentenced In Fatal Fire Coming Soon

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine landlord sentenced to 90 days in jail in the wake of a fatal fire at one of his properties will likely face a hearing about his request for a new trial in the coming weeks.

The Noyes Street fire killed six people. A judge sentenced landlord Gregory Nisbet for a code violation in December after acquitting him of manslaughter charges.

Nisbet’s attorney has requested a new trial. The attorney, Matt Nichols, says a hearing about the request will almost certainly take place within the next two to four weeks.

Nisbet owned a Portland apartment house where the fire occurred on Nov. 1, 2014. The judge ruled Nisbet was guilty of a violation related to inadequate means of escape from third-floor rooms at the house.