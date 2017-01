First Lady Ann LePage Invites Military Families to The Blaine House

Maine First Lady Ann LePage will share the joy of reading with military families Thursday in Augusta.

She’s launching the “Read to Me” challenge sponsored by the state Department of Education.

Military children and their parents are invited to the Blaine House for the event.

It’s from 2 to 3.

More about the program: http://www.maine.gov/doe/readtome

Military Families who wish to attend may register here: jointservicessupport.org or call Elizabeth Marcotte at 430-5773.