Donation Helps Fund For MDI Hospital Generator

Mount Desert Island Hospital is a lot closer to its goal of replacing an important piece of equipment thanks to a generous donation.

The First National Bank of Bar Harbor recently gave $100,000 to the hospital’s emergency generator campaign.

Officials say the aging generator currently in place has been carefully maintained and inspected since its installation in 1981, but is nearing the end of its natural life.

The hospital began raising money one year ago and has raised $800,000 so far.