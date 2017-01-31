WATCH LIVE

Do you agree with President Trump’s immigration restrictions? 

Jan 31, 20175:18 AM EST
Features, Question of the Day

Yes- 78% (1,902 votes)

No- 22% (538 votes)

Total Votes: 2,440

