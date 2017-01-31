CMP Makes Upgrades to Energy Grid

Company officials say upgrades to Central Maine Power’s energy grid will make electricity more reliable for people in Kennebec and Waldo counties.

CMP has a new substation in South China and an additional distribution circuit serving the towns of China, Freedom, Liberty, Palermo, Vassalboro, and Windsor.

The substation is located across from the South China post office and is a $6.5 million investment to support growth in the region.

The old facility on nearby Windsor Road is being decommissioned.