Brewer and Nokomis Meet in Their Unified Basketball Season Opener 

Tim Throckmorton
Jan 31, 20178:57 PM EST
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL UNIFIED BASKETBALL

BREWER 49, NOKOMIS 41

