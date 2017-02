Bangor Native, UMaine Freshman DeLaite to Pitch for Bellingham Bells Next Summer

After the spring baseball season with UMaine, Trevor DeLaite will head across the country to pitch.

The former Bangor high pitcher will play in Washington for the Bellingham Bells. It’s the 5th straight year that a Black Bear will play summer ball for the team. Bangor’s Justin Courtney went two years ago.