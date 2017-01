Bangor Native Launches Space Archaeology Website

A Bangor native has launched an online platform to share archaeological discoveries.

Sarah Parcak is a space archeologist—who uses satellite images to locate lost ancient sites.

She’s a 1997 graduate of Bangor High School and won the 2016 TED prize.

Parcak is now a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Her website globalxplorer showcases her work.