Bangor Humane Society

Bangor Humane Society brought in another pet that is ready for adoption.

Milo is a 6 year old male neutered beagle mix. He is a “use good judgment” with other pets and kids. He is also diabetic so we are looking for a home with an established vet relationship.

Adoption fee for him is $50.

To see what pets are currently up for adoption visit bangorhumane.org/pets