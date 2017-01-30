Variably Cloudy This Afternoon, Light Snow Possible Midweek

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ve got a colder and quiet start to our work week. An upper level disturbance will gradually slide through the area over the next 24 hours which will give us some cloudiness and the chance for a few flurries in spots especially up north and in the mountains. Temperatures will be more seasonable today with highs in the 20s to low 30s from north to south across the state. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the single numbers to low teens from north to south.

High pressure will build into the region Tuesday giving us a mix of sun and clouds and colder temperatures. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off in the upper teens to mid-20s. Low pressure is forecast to move into New England early Wednesday and redevelop along the Maine coastline Wednesday morning then move through the Gulf of Maine towards the southern tip of Nova Scotia. This will bring us some light snow and snow showers during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s on Wednesday so it will be cold enough for all snow from this system. Clouds and snow showers will linger into Thursday with highs in the 20s. A cold front is forecast to move through the state Thursday night, ushering much colder air into the region for the end of the week.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy and a tad cooler. A few flurries possible. Highs between 25°-36°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very cold. Lows between 0°-14°, coldest north. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs between 17°-26°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow likely. Highs in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

Friday: Variably cloudy and colder with scattered snow showers possible. Highs mainly in the teens.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW