UPDATE: No One Home When Montville Home Destroyed By Fire

Fire destroyed a home in Montville last night.

Crews were called to Spring Hill Road just after 7:30.

Neighbors reported the blaze.

The fire chief tells us the fire was burning for quite some time before it was noticed.

We’re told the home owner is working out of the country and no one was in the home when the fire started.

Fire officials believe a faulty heater in the bathroom is the likely cause.