U.S. Canada Dollar Differences Have Effect on UMPI Enrollment

It’s a campus that plays host to students from across the US, Canada and the world. But over the past decade the number of Canadian’s enrolling has dropped.

“We’ve always reached out to them, it’s been one of our larger markets over the past 10 years that’s been declining for many different reasons, but one of them being the dollar.”

Ben Shaw is UMPI’s chief business officer. He says the university always keep a close eye on the American dollar.

“We’ve been watching it especially over few years, it’s actually what probably drove us to implement what we call the good neighbor grant about a year ago.”

Nearly a year ago the University of the Maine at Presque Isle announced a program that would allow some New Brunswick students to come to the University for Tuition at par. However around the same time, the provincial government announced a program that would allow free tuition for some students in the province.”

Shaw says because of the free tuition program, UMPI’s good neighbor grant didn’t take as they’d hoped. He says they likely won’t see an increase in Canadian’s again until the dollar goes closer to par.

“The Canadian dollar, I think it’s a piece of what’s driven that decline so to speak, but I think there’s other things going on in terms of what the student is looking for, and where they’re able to get it, where their options are.”

In years past, UMPI’s education program drew many Maritime students because of shorter wait times…now those wait times are similar on both sides. Despite those changes, the university still has some cross border students.

“My suitemate is Canadian…”

Daria Wozmak is the universities student government president. She’s from New Hampshire, but says attending a school so close to the border has taught her a lot about her neighboring country, and the impact of the dollar.

“The difference is staggering. I remember reading on Huffington post about how the loonie had fallen compared to the dollar, which was still pretty current right now and has been pretty stable so far.”

The University says despite the dollar differences, they’ll continue to work at attracting students both in and out of the country.

UMPI’s good neighbor grants are available to high school students in Western New Brunswick. For more information about the grant you can contact the universities admissions office.