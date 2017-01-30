Trustees Make Recommendations For Future of UMaine Machias

The University of Maine at Machias could become a “regional campus” of the University of Maine at Orono starting this summer.

The university will continue to offer four-year programs in Machias, but with expanded collaborations.

The campus name will not change and students will graduate with a UMaine-Machias diploma.

But the move will cut administrative salaries by eliminating the need for a campus president and other positions.

Trustees will meet with campus and community members in the coming month to discuss the recommendations.

A final vote will be held in march.