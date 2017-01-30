Three Bangor Men Charged in Drug Operation Appear in Federal Court

Three men from Bangor accused of taking part in a drug operation that sold heroin, cocaine and oxycodone appeared in federal court Monday.

Syriane Baldwin, 30, and Yanel Greene, 37, both had detention hearings.

Baldwin was ordered to remain in jail.

He was arrested last week after just getting out on a crack cocaine sentence in October.

Greene was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Quindell Smallwood, 27, was scheduled to make his first court appearance late Monday afternoon.

Court documents say the three men ran the operation with the help of at least two other people who haven’t been named yet.

The documents say one of those people dealt drugs from a residence on Maxim Court in Bangor.

Authorities say the operation ran for more than two years, beginning in January of 2013.