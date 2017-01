Structure Destroyed in Montville Fire

Emergency responders had to fight a fire in Montville Monday night.

According to Waldo County Dispatchers crews were called to Spring Hill Road just after 7:30 in the evening.

We’re told one building was destroyed.

Montville and 4 surrounding towns were still on scene as of 9:30 Monday night.

No one was injured.

Neighbors called in the fire.

We’ll have more details as they become available.