Senior Watch: EAAA Annex

Erin Coltvet from Eastern Area Agency on Aging was in to talk about the wellness programs they are offering in the month of February.

The Annex is offering an EnhanceFitness class that is on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:45 am to 9:45 am. This fitness class combines strength training, flexibility, and cardiovascular conditioning. Three of the main areas that seniors need help with their fitness.

During the first week of February the Annex is encouraging wellness participants to wear red from Wednesday, February 1st through the 3rd. This is to show support for the Go Red For Women, the American Heart Association program.

On Monday, February 27th The Annex will be offering Adult CPR and AED Training, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The class cost $35 per person and registration deadline is February 23rd.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Annex is located at the Airport Mall, 1129 Union St. Bangor.

For more information on the Annex or on these programs listed above call 1-800-432-7812 or go to eaaa.org