Senator Angus King Reacts to President Trump’s Travel Ban

Independent Senator Angus King was in Ellsworth Monday to discuss proposed federal legislation regarding fishing boundary rights at Acadia National Park.

He also discussed President Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States.

“We’re playing into the hands of ISIS,” says Senator King. “They were literally celebrating in ISIS over the weekend because they want to convert this struggle from the West against this little guy, ISIS. They want to make us look like we’re the enemy of Islam and Muslims around the world.

I think this was a real mistake from the point of view of national security. In addition to the fact that it is not who we are as a country. We are a nation of immigrants. Everybody who is hearing my voice other than Native Americans are either immigrants or the descendants of immigrants.”

Senator King says much of the information and tips the United States gets in its anti-terrorism work comes from the Muslim community. He believes this executive order will make America less secure, not more secure.