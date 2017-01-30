School Bus Crash in Sanford

Crews responded to a school bus crash in Sanford Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Main Street.

Police said the bus was traveling north when it went off the road and hit a tree.

A driver, a bus monitor and three children were on the bus, which was headed to Margaret Chase Smith Elementary School, fire officials said.

The driver of the bus was taken to the Sanford campus of Southern Maine Health Care for treatment of head and neck injuries, police said.

The children, two 8 year olds and a 5 year old, and the bus monitor were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed in the area of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.