Recreational Marijuana Becomes Legal in Maine

Recreational marijuana became legal in Maine at midnight.

The law, which was passed by referendum in November, allows adults 21 and older to legally possess 2 and half ounces of marijuana.

Adults can also have six flowering marijuana plants and 12 nonflowering plants.

Driving under the influence and smoking marijuana in public remain illegal.

The legislature passed a law pushing the opening of marijuana stores and other marijuana sales in Maine until February 2018.

The moratorium also closed a loophole in the new law allowing legal possession of marijuana by minors.

Governor Paul Lepage said last week he will issue an executive order today.

Maine joins seven other states and the District of Columbia where recreational marijuana is legal.