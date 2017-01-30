One Killed, One Injured in Charleston Accident

One person is dead another in the hospital Monday night after a crash in Charleston.

Just before 6:00 pm, a passerby reported two pick up trucks had collided on Dover Rd.

Maine State Police say Robert Brayson, 67, was pulling out of his driveway as Marylou Grant, 43, of Bradford was heading south.

She attempted to avoid his truck, but ended up broadsiding it, flipping Brayson’s vehicle onto the roof and pinning him inside.

Rescue crews pronounced Brayson deceased at the scene.

Grant was transported by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A State Police Crash Reconstructionist was called to help further investigate the crash.