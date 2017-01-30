Norridgewock Man Sentenced for Threatening People with Knives, Sword

A Norridgewock man who threatened people with several knives and a sword has been sentenced to two months in jail.

Noah Weeks, 32, pleaded guilty last week to several charges including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and assault.

In July witnesses told police Weeks said he was going to cut up and kill his ex-girlfriend and her children at a home in Norridgewock.

Weeks is accused of hitting the side of a car with the sword, then smashing out the woman’s rear window by throwing knives at it.

A man at the residence said Weeks also punched him multiple times before running away.