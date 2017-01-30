New Community Solar Farm in Bar Harbor

After 3 years, Bar Harbor town officials have unveiled a new community solar farm.

Gary Friedmann, Vice-Chair of the Bar Harbor Town Council says, “A community solar farm is when people band together and essentially put up a large array and then split the power among themselves proportional to the number of panels they bought and that power gets credited towards their home account or their business account.”

The new solar panels were placed on top of two buildings at public works. The panels directly on top of public works powers the whole public works operation including the water company, sewer company, and the highway department.

The second set of panels is on top of the pole barn next to public works. Those are owned by local businesses and residents who use the solar electricity to power their needs.

One of these local businesses is Peekytoe Provisions in downtown Bar Harbor. Owner, Drew Smith says, “We decided to be part of the project because we are striving to be a sustainable business and use as much renewable resources as we can and we just want to help the community.”

Town officials say this community solar farm is not only good for the environment, but the local economy, too. Friedmann says, “By people investing in their own solar panels and generating their own power, after those systems pay for themselves in about 7 to 12 years, you’re getting all that power for free. That’s money we can put back into our own businesses and our own communities.”

And according to Friedmann this is just the first of what will be several community solar farms on Mount Desert Island.