Municipalities, Health Care Facilities Brace For Wage Hike

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Municipalities and home health care agencies are bracing for the impact of Maine’s minimum wage hike.

Advocates say they will continue to ask the state for increased MaineCare reimbursement rates as the minimum wage inches up in upcoming years to $12 by 2020, when it will be indexed.

They also say the hike will make it even more difficult to attract workers who could make about the same they would cashiering as they would taking care of the state’s growing elderly population.

Meanwhile, municipalities say the biggest impact will be for seasonal employees like lifeguards. Several municipal leaders, however, said they didn’t expect the wage hikes to dent their coffers too much.