MDEA Nets Biggest Seizure of Heroin in Maine History

Drug agents say a bust in Sanford resulted in the discovery of almost two million dollars worth of heroin, the largest seizure ever in Maine.

Jason Bolduc, 39, of Parsonsfield and 35-year-old Nichole Farrar of Sanford are charged with unlawful trafficking of heroin and fentanyl.

Agents say they seized about four pounds of heroin and more than $2000 in cash from Bolduc’s car.

We’re told the investigation then led them to Massachusetts, where they seized another four pounds of a heroin-fentanyl mix destined for Maine.

Investigators say they also found a storage unit in New Hampshire rented by Bolduc which contained about $180,000 in cash and ledger books detailing drug sales.

Both Bolduc and Farrar are being held on $250,000 bail each.