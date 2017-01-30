Maine Leaders Respond to Travel Ban; Pingree to Hold News Conference Today

Maine’s congressional delegation is responding to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban as protests erupt across the state.

Trump issued an executive order last week that temporarily bars citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

A spokesman for Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with the Democratic Party, said the president’s actions do more harm than good.

“Sen. King believes we must pursue solutions that will actually protect our homeland, which is why he voted for the extensive border security provisions in the comprehensive immigration reform bill passed overwhelmingly by the Senate in 2013,” said Scott Ogden, the senator’s spokesman. “The latest actions taken by this administration, however, don’t protect us, but actually compromise our nation’s security. They only isolate America from our allies, marginalize this country’s Muslim population who are often the source for information that helps prevent terrorism, and is inconsistent with who we are as a country.”

Ogden said the president’s travel ban only fuels America’s enemies.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, responded by saying the president’s ban is “problematic.”

“Undoubtedly, improvements could be made to our refugee screening process, but the world-wide refugee ban set forth in the executive order is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic,” Collins said. “For example, it could interfere with the immigration of Iraqis who worked for American forces in Iraq as translators and body guards — people who literally saved the lives of our troops and diplomats during the last decade and whose lives are at risk if they remain in Iraq.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, said his office would not be commenting on the executive order. He said the congressman supports increasing border security, ending the practice of sanctuary cities and stopping Syrian refugees from entering the United States until national security agencies can ensure no suspected or potential terrorists are allowed in.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, has been vocal against the president.

Pingree will hold a press conference Monday morning denouncing Trump’s travel ban and potential Supreme Court nominees.

The press conference with members of the Maine ACLU, the organization Maine Conservation Voters and Planned Parenthood is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the University of Maine School of Law.

The purpose of the press conference is, “to highlight how President Trump’s executive order banning Muslims and refugees as well as his potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee will impact Mainers. President Trump is expected to announce his choice to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia as soon as Tuesday,” Pingree’s office said in a news release Sunday.

“Over the past week, President Trump has struck terror in the hearts of communities throughout Maine which are strengthened by immigrants and refugees,” Pingree said in a statement Saturday. “I will do everything I can to assure Maine’s refugees and immigrants, no matter their religion or the color of their skin, that they are welcome here.”