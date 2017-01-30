Maine Goes Green, Legalizes Recreational Marijuana



Recreational pot became legal in Maine Monday.

With that, comes new challenges for police.

Here’s what you need to know before you indulge.

2017 will be a little greener in Maine.

Adults 21 and older can now legally possess two and a half ounces of marijuana.

But technically, it’s still illegal to buy it.

“There’s a moratorium in the city on the sales and for the state as well.”

The legislature passed a law pushing the opening of marijuana stores and other pot sales in Maine until February 2018.

“So you can’t sell it, but obviously you can grow your own, you can transfer two and a quarter ounces legally.”

“Maine now joins seven other states, including the District of Columbia. But smoking marijuana in public and driving under the influence remains illegal.”

Police say they’ll adjust to the changes.

Augusta Deputy Chief Jared Mills says there was a learning curve when medicinal marijuana was legalized too.

“When something is illegal for so long and there is this change, obviously it’s divided. And certainly it was a close margin with the voters too. So there are still a lot of people out there who don’t agree with this.”

The road to legalization was heated. Opponents requested a recount after the referendum question was approved.

But after two weeks, there was no change in the outcome.

“I think it’s going to be like any other new law that comes in a fact of this magnitude. It’s going to take some time for everybody to get on the same page.”

Marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, which presents a variety of issues.

We’re told federally licensed firearms dealers cannot sell guns to people who use marijuana, even in states where it’s legal for recreational or medicinal use.