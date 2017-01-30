Maine Congressional Delegation Updates on Acadia National Park Boundary Bills

Congressman Bruce Poliquin and Senator Angus King say they’re confident the new congress will pass a bill clarifying state and federal boundaries in Acadia National Park.

The proposed legislation is designed to protect the longtime livelihood of marine harvesters such as clammers and wormers.

The lawmakers held a press conference in Ellsworth today to discuss the progress so far.

In August, Congressman Bruce Poliquin hosted a roundtable discussion at Ellsworth City Hall. He wanted to hear from clammers and worm diggers having issues with Acadia National Park rangers about their right to work the flats around the park.

“There was a fella that had been digging the entire low tide,” says Poliquin. “And he’s out doing what he’s been doing forever and someone from the park service said- you know, you’re on federal property, turn over your bucket. You know, when I heard that, my hair on the back of my neck stood up straight.”

The superintendent of Acadia National Park, Kevin Schneider, later apologized for the misunderstanding. but it was enough for Poliquin to draw up a bill stating boundary lines when it comes to the intertidal zone around the federal park.

“And it is very obvious, it is very clear that the state of Maine, the people of Maine own the land between high water and low water,” Poliquin says.

Senator Angus King is a member of the U.S. Energy and Natural Resources Committee which decides these kinds of issues. He is introducing similar legislation in the U.S. Senate.

“This is a case of one size fits all role in Washington, that was implied improperly, in my opinion, here in Maine,” King says.

Both lawmakers say they’ve met with Ryan Zinke, whose expected to be tapped at U.S. Interior Secretary later this week. King says he was assured by Zinke that if confirmed, he would work with the Maine Congressional delegation to resolve these issues.

“This is a pretty big deal,” says Dan Harrington, President of the Independent Maine Marine Worm Harvesters Association. “These fisheries are and always have been a staple to the state of Maine’s economy and more importantly, for the families who depend on the resources and the access to them.”

In addition, the legislation will also address:

-Allowing for the 2015 Schoodic Woods land transfer to the NPS while making clear that the 1986 boundary law remains permanent.

-Releasing restrictions on a parcel of land in Tremont that has been unusable for decades so it can finally be utilized for public purposes as determined by the local community.

-Making the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission, which ensures important local input in park issues, permanent.

-Providing Acadia Waste Disposal with $350,000 from Acadia National Park to take care of solid waste generated at the park