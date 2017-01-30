Madison Man Enters Plea in Starks Crash that Killed Passenger

A man from Madison charged in a deadly car crash has pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Cayford, 24, appeared in court after being indicted in December for manslaughter.

Authorities say he was driving in Starks in November of 2015 when he went off the road and hit several trees.

We’re told he lost control of the car as he was passing other vehicles.

One of his passengers, Clint Briggs, 21, of Madison, was found dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors and Briggs was not wearing a seat belt.