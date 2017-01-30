KKK Fliers Distributed in Augusta and Freeport

(WMTW) People who live on South Freeport Road in Freeport said they found Ku Klux Klan fliers in their driveways Monday morning, according to police.

Police said residents told them the fliers, which advertised a “neighborhood watch,” were disturbing.

The fliers also included a 800 “Klanline.”

Police said they believe the fliers were randomly distributed and no one was targeted.

The fliers were also found in some driveways in Augusta Monday morning.

Police said anyone who feels threatened should call them.