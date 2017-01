Jail Time for Solon Woman Caught with Heroin in Car in Fairfield

Kristen Johansen, 30, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Police last September, she and Lucas Gage, 27, of Anson were stopped in their car on Norridgewock Rd. in Fairfield.

We’re told they found 31g of heroin with a street value of more than $6,000.

Gage pleaded guilty in November.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.