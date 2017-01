Investigators: Damages Too Severe To Pinpoint Cause of Fatal Fire

Investigators say the damage is too severe to figure out what started a house fire that killed a father and son in Knox County.

The body of Steven Rhodes, 53, was reportedly found in rubble that fell into the basement of his home in Washington.

Fire officials say that’s where the fire started, near the woodstove.

Rhodes went back inside the home to rescue his son, Isaac Rhodes, 25.

But authorities say both men were overcome by smoke and heat.