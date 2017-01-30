Gas Prices Drop In Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retail gas prices are falling in northern New England.

Gas price website GasBuddy’s survey says the average retail gasoline price in New Hampshire has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24. The price went down 2.1 cents per gallon in Vermont and Maine, to $2.34 and $2.37 a gallon, respectively.

The national average has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 per gallon.

The national average has climbed 46.2 cents per gallon from a year ago.