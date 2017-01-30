Foodies and Food Bank Combine For Fundraiser

Food lovers combined forces Monday evening with a goal of giving back.

The group Bangor Area Restaurants and Foodies gathered at Timber’s Ice Bar to raise money for the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The culinary collective formed a few years ago as the area restaurant scene started to take off.

This was the first time they had all gotten behind a cause like the food bank – taking their love of food and using it to help those that need it.

“It’s a group that loves to celebrate the local restaurant and farm scene that we are blessed with in this region” said Melissa Huston of the GSFB. “It’s also a group that’s very empathetic to the fact that over 200,000 Mainers struggle with food security in their own homes. So this is a great way just to remind folks and encourage folks to learn a little bit more about the issue and find out how they can get involved.”

She adds that after the holiday season donations tends to drop off yet the need is always there.

If you want to learn more about Bangor Area Restaurants and Foodies – or BARF for short – you can find them on Facebook.