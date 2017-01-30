Firearms Dealer Buys 2 Lots In Skowhegan To Build Warehouse

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Officials say a firearms distributor, importer and exporter has paid $55,000 to buy two lots in Skowhegan and plans to build a warehouse.

Jeff Hewett, the town’s director of economic and community development, tells The Morning Sentinel ( ) Civil Arms Inc. bought the lots at the Southgate Industrial Park.

Hewett says the company plans to build a 12,000- to 15,000-square-foot warehouse. It’ll have office spaces and conference rooms. It’ll also be able to accommodate future expansions.

Construction plans are set for the spring.

The Windham-based company says it supplies international dealers, distributors and individuals with firearms and accessories.

The company is registered with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The owner didn’t immediately return requests seeking comment.

