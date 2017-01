Family Escapes House Fire in Atkinson

A family in Atkinson lost everything in an overnight fire.

The call to the maple road home came in around 1-30.

Their dog was barking and that reportedly woke the family of 5 up and they were able to get out safely.

The Dover Foxcroft Fire Chief believes the fire was related to the wood stove.

The home is a total loss, and the family is now staying with family and the Red Cross will be helping them out.