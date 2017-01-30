Fair & Colder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Weak high pressure will bring variably cloudy skies to the Pine Tree State today and a light northwest breeze will usher a cooler airmass into our area from southern Canada. Temps will still run a few degrees above normal this afternoon as highs range from the low 20s north to the low 30s south. Another moisture starved cold front will slide through New England tonight and a colder airmass will filter into Maine for Tuesday as highs hold in the teens north to mid 20s south.

A clipper type storm system will move southeast out of the Canada Rockies later tonight and then slide southeast across the Lower Great Lakes Region later Tuesday. The storm will likely move east towards New England Tuesday night while at the same time trying to reform in the Gulf of Maine Wednesday morning. If the storm doesn’t reform in the Gulf of Maine nothing more than a bit of light snow or snow showers will likely fall across our area, but if the storm reforms just to our east parts of Eastern Maine could see a burst of steadier snow Wednesday. A ridge of arctic high pressure building south out of central Canada will bring generally fair but cold conditions to New England Thursday through Saturday.

Today: Variably cloudy and cooler, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 20s north to near freezing south.

Tuesday: Sun to increasing clouds late, with possible light snow late at night, with high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Wednesday: Periods of light snow likely, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the mid teens to mid 20s from north to south.

Friday: Bright, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist