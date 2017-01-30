WATCH LIVE

DHS: Maine IDs no Longer Accepted for Official Purposes

Jan 30, 20177:01 AM EST
Local News, Morning News, News, Today's Top Stories

Federal agencies will no longer accept Maine licenses and IDs for official purposes starting today.

This means Mainers cannot enter a military base or nuclear facility with a Maine ID.

The Department of Homeland Security will put the final phase of the Real ID Act into effect. The law is meant to improve security and standards for state-issued identification.

DHS said an extension for Maine was denied because the state didn’t provide adequate justification for continued noncompliance.

Also under the law, beginning Jan. 22, 2018, a Maine ID or license will not be accepted to board a commercial aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us