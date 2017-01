Congresswoman Pingree Discusses Refugee Ban

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also spoke out about the refugee ban.

Monday she blasted the trump administration’s positions on immigration, government transparency, and women’s rights.

Rep. Chellie Pingree said: “The president mysteriously selected seven countries but not the three where the 9/11 terrorists came from and none where he owns properties or operates hotels, which just raises more questions and more suspicion.”