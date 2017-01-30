Cold & Dry Tuesday, with Some Snow Likely Wednesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A small bubble of high pressure will control the weather across Maine tonight and Tuesday as it slips east across southern Quebec. The high will bring fair and colder conditions to Maine tonight and tomorrow, but the wind won’t be very strong so we will not be dealing with much of a wind chill factor. Under partly to mostly clear skies tonight the lows will dip down into the single digits to lower teens in our region which is normal for this time of year, but because the temps have been running so far above normal the last couple of weeks it will feel rather chilly. High temps tomorrow will range from the upper teens north to the upper 20s along the coast and those temps are just a degree or two below normal for the tail end of January.

A clipper type storm system will move southeast out of south central Canada this evening and then slide across the Lower Great Lakes Region tomorrow. The storm will likely move east towards New England Tuesday night while at the same time trying to reform in the Gulf of Maine Wednesday morning. As the storm reforms in the Gulf of Maine Wednesday a steady light to moderate snow will likely develop across most of Eastern and Central Maine and by the time the snow tapers off to flurries Wednesday evening most of our region will likely have picked up 2 to 4” with a few spots maybe getting a bit more. A ridge of arctic high pressure building south out of central Canada will bring generally fair but cold conditions to New England Thursday through Saturday. A storm moving out of the Plains States could bring snow to New England later Sunday night and Monday, but that’s a long ways away and the track of the storm could change.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the single digits north to low to mid teens south.

Tuesday: Party sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Wednesday: Periods of snow likely, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and cold, with scattered snow showers and flurries and high temps in the upper teens to mid 20s from north to south.

Friday: Bright, breezy and very cold, with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens south.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist