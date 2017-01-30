Challenger Learning Science Segment- Building Catapults

Topic: Energy

Building A Catapult

Materials Needed:

6 Popsicle sticks / 4 rubber bands / marshmallows

Building catapults: Begin securing a stack of 4 popsicle sticks by twisting a rubber band around each end of the stack, and set aside. Next, take the remaining two sticks and twist a rubber band around one end. Stick your finger between the two sticks and separate into a “V” that can be inserted across the middle of the stack of 4. Push all the way into the stack as close to the narrow end of the “V” as possible. Wrap the remaining rubber band around the “V” and the stack with an “X” twist to secure them together. The catapult can be tested by firing mini marshmallows at a target, or by using any small object from around the house to fling.

Challenger Learning Center holds STEM camps throughout the year for students entering grades K-8. You can sign up for its February Vacation camp and learn more by visiting www.astronaut.org.