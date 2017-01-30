Caribou Man Steals a Vehicle and Snowmobile

A caribou man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and a snowmobile Sunday.

According to the caribou police department, 23 year old Nathan Morrow stole a vehicle parked at the caribou inn and convention center.

The owner called police as she watched her car drive out of the parking lot.

Caribou Police found the vehicle heading north on route 1. Morrow was allegedly driving. He bailed out of the car, according to police, but was stopped and arrested.

Later in the evening, another person at the Caribou Inn notified police her snowmobile was missing.

The machine was found stuck off of a trail close to the inn. Police found sneaker tracks and reportedly linked them back to Morrow.